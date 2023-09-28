China's long holiday starts today - markets are closed and there will be no CNY reference rate setting today and all next week.

However, there is data due over the weekend:

As for other economic indicators, Bank of America have a note out which includes a look at China and what's to come:

CPI inflation (the latest reading was +0.3% y/y) forecasts:

expected to increase to 1.8% in 2024

2.1% in 2025

BoA says the country is in the midst of fighting deflation

GDP growth forecasts:

5.1% this year,

4.8% in 2024

4.8% in 2025

Boa add that China “is suffering a confidence shock and the government needs to come up with a comprehensive plan to stabilize expectations”.