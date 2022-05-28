Justin had the main point of the defaulted debt juggling posted on Friday:

Reuters have posted more detail, makes for interesting reading on how Evergrande tries to sort out $22.7bn of offshore debt deemed to be in default after missing payment obligations late last year.

  • As part of the proposal, Evergrande is looking to repay offshore creditors the principal and interest by turning them into new bonds, which will then be repaid in instalments over a period of seven to 10 years, said one of the sources.

Good luck to the creditors.

money evergrande