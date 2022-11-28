Earlier posts on the protests in China:

The USD is firmer, with yen not too far behind due to China news over the weekend:

And:

US equity emini futures lower to begin the week - risk trade impacted by China protests

Protestors in China have been waving blank sheets of paper (symbolising the heavy hand of Chinese Communist Party censorship).

Chinese authorities have responded.

  • Starting from 0000hrs on the 29th of November, the sale of A4 printing paper by Shanghai Chenguang stationary company is to be suspended
xi congress speech 16 October 2022

Xi.