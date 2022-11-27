Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!



On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online.



As usual for an early Asia Monday morning, prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.



Levels guide:



EUR/USD 1.0387

USD/JPY 139.33

GBP/USD 1.2070

USD/CHF 0.9459

USD/CAD 1.3395

AUD/USD 0.6718

NZD/USD 0.6220

Sentiment is being hit early with protests in China over COVID lockdowns.