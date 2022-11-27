Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!
On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online.
As usual for an early Asia Monday morning, prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.
Levels guide:
EUR/USD 1.0387
USD/JPY 139.33
GBP/USD 1.2070
USD/CHF 0.9459
USD/CAD 1.3395
AUD/USD 0.6718
NZD/USD 0.6220
Sentiment is being hit early with protests in China over COVID lockdowns.