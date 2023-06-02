This comes as the economy continues to stutter from the post-Covid recovery and the rebound in the property market has been rather subdued at best. Of note, regulators are reportedly considering reducing the down payment in some non-core neighbourhoods of major cities, lowering agent commissions on transactions, and further relaxing restrictions for residential purchases under the guidance of the State Council.

The plans are still subject to change but it is clear that there would need to be more stimulus measures being pushed by Beijing to try and bolster economic conditions in general.