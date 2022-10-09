It's a light start to the week in the US with the semi-holiday that's Columbus Day but the Asia-Pacific calendar has some notable events.

Most notable is that China is returning from a week of holidays. Global equities are lower than when China last traded so there's a negative bias and the 17% rally in oil prices is a tough one for China. Also note that the Caixin China services PMI was released on the weekend and fell to 49.3 from 55.0. Yikes.

Japan is on holiday today for Sports Day.

Asia-Pacific data today includes:

Australia AiG performance of services index for Sept.

The Japanese holiday adds some extra intrigue to Friday's post-non-farm payrolls pop in USD/JPY. The pair is indicated at 145.35.

