China's cyberspace has been targeted by continuous attacks since late February

Overseas actors took control of China computers to carry out cyber attacks against Russia, Ukraine, Belarus

Most of the attacks came from the US

It isn't much but it is just part of the typical geopolitical sniping of one another between China and the US. If anything else, this continues to spell out less than ideal relations between the two as the trade deal also appears on the brink of breaking down.