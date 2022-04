The Chinese military says that the drills are targeted at the 'wrong signal' sent by the US about Taiwan.

For some context, six US lawmakers led by Senator Lindsey Graham arrived in Taipei late yesterday evening. The rest of the delegation comprises of Senator Robert Menendez, Richard Burr, Robert Portman, Ben Sasse, and Ronny Jackson. This was a previously unannounced visit and surely will irk China even more.