Caixin report on one of China's megacities, Shenzen, rolling back some of the nation’s strictest limits on home purchases:

The city of 17.6 million people introduced a series of measures starting in 2016 aiming to blunt skyrocketing housing prices and speculation

In late August, Shenzhen adjusted the definition of first-home buyers to allow more people to qualify for lower mortgage rates and lower down payments.

Last week, the city partly scrapped a long-time restriction and allowed residents from Hong Kong and Macao to invest in nonresidential properties.

Under the latest measures, Shenzhen will no longer disqualify nonresidents from buying a home if their income tax or social insurance payments in the city have been disrupted for less than six months.

Here is the link for more detail (may be gated).