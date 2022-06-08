China vice commerce minister

says China's foreign trade stabilisation faces uncertainties and huge pressure hit by domestic and external factors

On slowing trade growth, says Chinese importers and exporters are under pressure due to logistics problems, soaring raw material prices

Headlines via Reuters.

The timing of his comments is instructive. Tomorrow we get Chinese trade data for May. It sure sounds like the Minister is warning us of disappointment to come. Given the lockdown impacts on shipping movements (traffic into and out ports slumped due to lockdown restrictions).

