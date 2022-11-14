Taiwan question is the first red line that must not be crossed in China-US relations

I don't think Xi is going to echo the 'strategic competition' line from the US. Surely there will be more of this but I don't think the market is overly concerned for the moment.

In another interesting line, he said it was in the US and China's mutual interest to promote a post-covid global recovery. That's odd language since China certainly isn't in a post-covid phase and the market is eagerly awaiting a signal on when that is coming.