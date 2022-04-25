The awesome CN Wire notes that..

China's cabinet: Will further promote release of consumption potential and sustainable recovery of consumption. Will guide financial system to supprot real economy through various measures such as lowering interest rates and reducing fees.

Will steadily increase mass consumption such as automobiles. All regions shall not add new automobile purchase restriction measures.

Regions that have implemented automobile purchase restrictions will gradually increase number of automobile increment quotas and relax qualification restrictions for car buyers.

Will make overall use of existing financial funds to support construction of consumption-related infrastructure. Will include eligible projects in scope of local govt special bonds, so that investment can be better used to boost consumption.

~ with China seemingly regressing back to lockdown mode (did it ever progress out of it??), you have to believe that govt support measures will only become more pronounced.