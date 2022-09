Losing track of the COVID restrictions and lifting across china? Me too!

At least there is some good news for Chengdu today. The city of 21mn was locked down on September 1 and some districts began lifting lockdown from September 8

Chengdu will lift a full COVID-19 lockdown in all districts still facing curbs Thursday, 15 September 2022

Chengdu is the capital of southwestern China's Sichuan province.