China's consumer market recovery was "strong" in January, the commerce ministry said on Thursday, in one of its first optimistic assessments of consumption, which until this year had been reined in by a weak economy and tough COVID-19 policies.

Reuters Note

"From the consumption situation in January, the momentum of recovery in China's consumer market was relatively strong,"

Reviving consumer demand quickly is critical for an economic recovery this year as the country's exports stagger amid weakening global demand and the ailing property market struggles to get back on its feet.