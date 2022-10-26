The German government has given approval for China’s Cosco to acquire a 24.9% stake in Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (HHLA). HHLA is the operator of the container terminal in Tollerort in Germany’s largest port in Hamburg.

Hong Kong-listed terminal operator Cosco Shipping Ports Limited (CSPL) wanted 35%

Tollerort is one of three container terminals of HHLA

The approval has been given despite opposition from several German ministries. Concern centred on critical infrastructure falling into foreign hands

The deal agreed to means that HHLA will remain an independent, listed company with the City of Hamburg as its most important shareholder.

