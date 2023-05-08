FULL STORY

China's exports were expected to have risen again in April, albeit at a less robust pace than a month earlier, a Reuters poll showed, supported by unfulfilled orders after last year's COVID disruptions though slowing global growth is darkening the outlook.

Outbound shipments last month from the world's second largest economy is expected to show growth of 8.0% year-on-year

Imports are still expected to paint a less favourable picture of the overall economy, with economists predicting no growth, similar to April, 2022, after falling by 1.4% year-on-year in March.

The trade data will be released on Tuesday