China's foreign minister Qin met US Ambassador to China Burns.

Comments from Qin reported in Chinese Communist Party-controlled State media:

It is imperative to stabilise Sino-US relations, avoid a downward spiral and prevent accidents between China and the US

US side should correct its understanding of China, return to rationality

US must especially correctly handle the Taiwan issue, stop continuing to hollow out the one-China principle

US must respect China's bottom line and red line, stop harming China's sovereignty, security and development interests

Well, this doesn't sound too conciliatory. At least they spoke.

China and the US operate under fundamentally different systems. China's totalitarian state supports other totalitarian states, like Russia in its brutal invasion of Ukraine.

The US, on the other hand, supports people's rights to self-determination, hence its ongoing building of relations with Taiwan.

The best we can hope for is a standoff between China and the US, I guess.

---

From August last year:

