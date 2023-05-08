China's foreign minister Qin met US Ambassador to China Burns.
Comments from Qin reported in Chinese Communist Party-controlled State media:
- It is imperative to stabilise Sino-US relations, avoid a downward spiral and prevent accidents between China and the US
- US side should correct its understanding of China, return to rationality
- US must especially correctly handle the Taiwan issue, stop continuing to hollow out the one-China principle
- US must respect China's bottom line and red line, stop harming China's sovereignty, security and development interests
Well, this doesn't sound too conciliatory. At least they spoke.
China and the US operate under fundamentally different systems. China's totalitarian state supports other totalitarian states, like Russia in its brutal invasion of Ukraine.
The US, on the other hand, supports people's rights to self-determination, hence its ongoing building of relations with Taiwan.
The best we can hope for is a standoff between China and the US, I guess.
---
