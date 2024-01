New home prices in China continue to slide:

-0.4% m/m in December

-0.3% in November

-0.4% y/y

-0.2% in November

--

The housing sector is a key growth engine in China. At least when prices are rising and folks are buying. The debt-induced slump in the sector is a factor weighing on economic growth. The GDP data is due at the top of the hour but we know what it is already: