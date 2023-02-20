This meeting is in preparation for the top legislature's (the National People's Congress (NPC)) annual gathering in Beijing in March.

The National People's Congress Standing Committee (NPCSC ) will meet to discuss measures (policy items) to be included in a work report that'll be presented at the bigger gathering in March.

meeting will take place on February 23 and 24.

---

The National People's Congress Standing Committee (NPCSC) is a permanent committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), which is China's top legislative body. The NPCSC: