This meeting is in preparation for the top legislature's (the National People's Congress (NPC)) annual gathering in Beijing in March.
The National People's Congress Standing Committee (NPCSC ) will meet to discuss measures (policy items) to be included in a work report that'll be presented at the bigger gathering in March.
- meeting will take place on February 23 and 24.
---
The National People's Congress Standing Committee (NPCSC) is a permanent committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), which is China's top legislative body. The NPCSC:
- is composed of approximately 150 members
- is responsible for overseeing the work of the NPC
- it has the power to make decisions on important issues and policies, to review and approve laws that are proposed by the government or other legislative bodies, to initiate and draft new laws, and to amend or repeal existing laws