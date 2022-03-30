china face

Via the Journal (may be gated), citing people familiar with the matter:

  • China is planning new curbs on the country’s $30 billion live-streaming industry
  • renewing a regulatory campaign aimed at reining in technology companies and exerting greater influence over the content consumed by its young people.
  • Chinese authorities are drafting new regulations to cap internet users’ daily monetary spending on digital tipping
  • are also planning to set a daily limit on how much live-streamers can receive from fans
  • are considering imposing tighter censorship over content
  • The China Association of Performing Arts valued the country’s live-streaming industry at the equivalent of about $30 billion in 2020.

Related China tech stocks seeing seeling pressure on the WSJ news.

