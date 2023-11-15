China's youth jobless rate hit a record high of 21.3% in June. This prompted Chinese authorities to stop publishing the rate, and sure enough, we've heard no more on it since then.

Today, though, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) spokesperson Liu Aihua said China will release data on youth employment in a timely manner.

Adding that China's employment situation is generally stable and employment for college graduates will continue to improve, the spokesperson said.

More comments and the data for the day is here: