China is continuing to play down its COVID outbreak. Ahead of a Chinese meeting with the World Health Organization an article in People's Daily today cited several Chinese experts as saying the illness caused by the virus was relatively mild for most people.

"Severe and critical illnesses account for 3% to 4% of infected patients currently admitted to designated hospitals in Beijing," Tong Zhaohui, Vice President of Beijing Chaoyang Hospital, told the newspaper.

Info comes via Reuters

-

Chinese authorities are not truthful about the impact of COVID in the country, misleading their own people and the rest of the world.

People's Daily is the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party.