Data out so far (its just trickling out):

The trade balance is a surplus of 79.4bn USD

expected 92.7bn, prior 101.3bn

Oil imports YTD are down 4.7% y/y

coal imports down 14.9% YTD y/y

China's economy has hit very hard indeed by

ongoing COVID-related lockdowns

the property sector has collapsed under the weight of debt

power shortages

Check out that import number, that's awful. Exports not too hot either.