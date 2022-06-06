Citi info comes via Reuters headlines:
- says oil prices revised up on delayed Iran deal, but still a downside path
- Revises 2Q’22 Brent price outlook up $14 to $113/bbl, 3q’22 up $12 to $99, 4q’22 up $12 to $85, and 2023 up $16 to average $75/bbl
- Continue to see a downward trend to prices after a spiky near-term period, on progressively loosening supply-demand balances
- Maintain weaker oil demand at +2.3-m b/d in 2022 on economic headwinds and China lockdowns
high global natural gas prices should decline, prices should moderate in 2h22