Citi info comes via Reuters headlines:

  • says oil prices revised up on delayed Iran deal, but still a downside path
  • Revises 2Q’22 Brent price outlook up $14 to $113/bbl, 3q’22 up $12 to $99, 4q’22 up $12 to $85, and 2023 up $16 to average $75/bbl
  • Continue to see a downward trend to prices after a spiky near-term period, on progressively loosening supply-demand balances
  • Maintain weaker oil demand at +2.3-m b/d in 2022 on economic headwinds and China lockdowns

  • high global natural gas prices should decline, prices should moderate in 2h22

oil barrel 01 June 2022