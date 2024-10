Citi has upgraded its:

0 to 3 month forecast for gold to $2800 from $2700.

Sets 6-12 month target to $3000 an ounce.

Increases 6– 12 month target for silver from $38 an ounce to $40 an ounce

Gold is currently trading near unchanged at $2720.60

Looking at the daily chart below, the price of gold is channeling with a top-side target currently at $2752 and moving higher.

Silver is currently trading at the highest level since November 2012.