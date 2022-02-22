>
Columns of military vehicles including tanks seen early Tuesday on outskirts of Donetsk
rub
Columns of military vehicles including tanks seen early Tuesday on outskirts of Donetsk
-
Russian military in Ukraine
Reuters reporting
- A Reuters witness saw columns of military vehicles including tanks early Tuesday on the outskirts of Donetsk
-
The Reuters reporter saw about five tanks in a column on the edge of the city and two more in another part of town.
-
No insignia were visible
Link here
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Tags
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Most Popular
You might also like
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW