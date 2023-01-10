The US CPI data will be a key event on Thursday, but on Friday, the stock earnings season gets underway. The banks traditionally kickstart the season and that is no different this quarter. On Friday the following financials will be reporting:

  • JPMorgan
  • Bank of America
  • Wells Fargo
  • BlackRock
  • Citigroup

In addition to those financials, the following will also report:

  • UnitedHealth
  • Delta Air Lines

The earnings season is being characterized as one where the bar has been set low. That can be good and bad of course. If you beat handily because the expectations have been pushed so low, your stock can get a huge boost. Conversely, a miss, and you are toast.

Overall analysts are expecting their first year over year decline since the height of the pandemic. Earnings are expected to fall -4.1%. That is well off the 31% growth seen a year ago helped by the pandemic rebound of course.