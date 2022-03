.

The weekly crude all data will be released at the bottom of the hour.

The private data released late yesterday showed bigger draw than expectations (was looking for a small build actually).

Crude oil private data showed a draw of -4.28M

Estimates show:

crude oil, +0.114M vs +4.345M last week

gasoline-1.986 vs -3.616M last week

distillates -1.386M vs +0.332M last week

Crude oil is trading at $113.67