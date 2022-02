It is reported that Ukraine's military is now accusing Russian-backed forces in Eastern Ukraine of firing shells at a village in the Luhansk region, hitting a kindergarten. No injuries were caused by the attack though.

As a reminder, Russian forces had earlier in the day accused Ukraine of firing mortar attacks at four LPR localities. So, this could be a bit of a tit-for-tat move in response. Ukraine did come out to deny the earlier accusation though.

Oh, what fun.