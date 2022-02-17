This relates to the earlier report by Russian media here and sort of continues the whole he said, she said situation from yesterday.

Risk trades bounced back a little on the news but are still generally lower on the day as caution continues to prevail. I mean even with Ukraine denying the attack on LPR localities, it still leaves the door open for a false flag situation. As mentioned earlier:

"There's talk that such open fire in the region is not uncommon but the thing is, the situation now is rather delicate and sensitive - hence, the market reaction. Also, there are some suggestions this could be the false flag that Russia is trying to put out in order to set a pretext for an imminent invasion. Only time will tell how this all plays out. There might be scope for Ukraine to defend themselves and deny the headlines but we'll see."

The    US dollar  is still holding up for the most part though the aussie and kiwi have gained slightly following the headlines.