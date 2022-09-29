We're into the final window of quarter-end flows.

Right now, there's no clear theme in the market. The dollar is softer but equities are struggling badly. Bond yields are higher on the day but are well-off the highs.

There was some angst about the high inflation numbers in the US Q2 GDP report but that's some stale data.

Oil is a bit higher but that might be OPEC-related while crypto is modestly lower but has held up surprisingly well in the past week.

The most recent move is in GBP, which is surging. The market may be pricing in higher terminal rates as the BOE fights the Chancellor of the Exchequer to bring inflation under control.