It's been a quiet start to the week and not too surprising as markets are looking to wind down for the year already. The dollar benefited from NY Fed president Williams' comments late on Friday, but is seen trading more mixed and mostly little changed today. USD/JPY is up 0.3% to 142.50 levels now, running back up against its 200-day moving average (blue line) at 142.55:

USD/JPY vs US Treasury 10-year yields (%) daily chart

That comes despite Treasury yields sitting lower today with 10-year yields down 3 bps to just under 3.90% currently.

Going back to USD/JPY, keep below the 200-day moving average and sellers will continue to retain a more bearish bias in the pair for the time being.

Elsewhere, EUR/USD is up 0.2% to 1.0913 with large option expiries at 1.0910 in play. GBP/USD is down marginally at 1.2670 while AUD/USD is up 0.4% to 0.6725 as the antipodean currencies are keeping a more positive start to proceedings this week. NZD/USD is also up 0.5% to 0.6235 even with a lack of headlines to work with.

Both the aussie and kiwi are building on technical breaks from last week, with equities also consolidating at the highs for the year for now.