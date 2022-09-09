After running against a set of key technical levels earlier in the week, the dollar is now falling significantly across the board as we see a correction in the recent momentum. Let's recap:

EUR/USD flirted with a drop below daily support at 0.9900 this week but failed to firmly hold a close below that

USD/JPY came close to testing 145.00 but failed to challenge the key level and has since been rejected amid jawboning by Japanese officials (knock out options also touted at 145.00)

GBP/USD neared the March 2020 lows close to 1.1400 only to see that level hold once again (technical bottom in place?)

USD/CAD moved up to test 1.3200 as it did in July but has failed to firmly close above that on the daily chart

AUD/USD ran into weekly trendline support and that level held once again just below the 0.6800 level

In turn, we are now seeing the near-term bias for most pairs switch back to favour the major currencies against the dollar. EUR/USD is taking a look at the recent swing highs around 1.0075-90 again now:

Meanwhile, USD/JPY is pushing back towards a test of its 100-hour moving average at 142.69, with a break below that set to see the near-term bias turn more neutral instead:

Then, GBP/USD is moving back up towards 1.1600 as buyers seize back near-term control on a push above its 100 and 200-hour moving averages upon a rebound from the March 2020 lows near 1.1400:

Here is a closer look at the AUD/USD trendline support on the weekly chart with the pair also now trading back above both its 100 and 200-hour moving averages i.e. near-term bias turns more bullish again.