USD/JPY is down 0.2% to 147.85 and GBP/USD up 0.3% to 1.2658 currently as the dollar is slightly lower on the session. This comes as bond yields stay on the retreat with 10-year Treasury yields down 3.5 bps to 4.314% at the moment. Now that month-end is out of the way, the focus might turn back to this narrative here: The bond market hints at more pain to come for the dollar

EUR/USD is the only one little changed at 1.0896 at the moment, though it perhaps owes to large option expiries as mentioned here.

In the equities space, European indices are sitting higher as investors are cheering on quicker expectation on ECB rate cuts this week while US futures are just marginally higher on the day.