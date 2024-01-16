From earlier:

The moves are continuing with EUR/USD now down 0.5% to 1.0890 while USD/JPY is up 0.6% to 146.53 on the day. The latter is now trading to its highest in a month as the dollar stays bid in European morning trade.

10-year Treasury yields are up 5.5 bps to 4.005% upon the return from the long weekend while softer risk tones are also helping to keep the greenback underpinned. European indices are lower across the board with S&P 500 futures keeping down by 0.5% currently.

Going back to the dollar, GBP/USD is also down 0.5% to 1.2655 while USD/CAD is contesting a break of its 200-day moving average of 1.3480 currently:

USD/CAD daily chart

The technical developments are certainly working in favour of the dollar right now as such. And looking at the antipodean currencies, both AUD/USD and NZD/USD are tracking to fresh one-month lows at 0.6610 and 0.6160 respectively.