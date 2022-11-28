The dollar is now sitting more mixed across the board with the euro, franc and yen all higher against the greenback currently. I'm not seeing any major headlines to cause the turn but the technicals are still a focus point even with haven demand in play at the moment:

In the case of EUR/USD, buyers are still keeping the near-term bias more bullish upon a defense of the key hourly moving averages earlier in the day. Adding to that is the hold above the 200-day moving average at 1.0382 as pointed out here.

USD/JPY has also now fallen to fresh lows on the day of 137.60, down over 1%, as yields continue to look heavy on the session. 10-year Treasury yields are down nearly 7 bps to 3.635% at the moment.

Elsewhere, GBP/USD has also turned flat against the dollar at 1.2090 from around 1.2060 earlier while AUD/USD is up to 0.6705 from around 0.6680 earlier though still down 0.6% on the day.

As things stand, only the commodity currencies are lagging against the dollar as we get things going in European trading.