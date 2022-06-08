The dollar is keeping resilient as another push higher in USD/JPY is sparking flows into the currency today. The pair looks poised to march towards 135.00 and is up almost 120 pips today to 113.75 at the moment. The mood is helped by a rise in bond yields, with 10-year Treasury yield seen up 4 bps to 3.01%.

Elsewhere, the greenback is also posting modest gains with the sluggish risk mood seeing the aussie and kiwi punished the most.

EUR/USD is down 0.2% to 1.0675 as the push and pull continues ahead of the ECB. Meanwhile, GBP/USD as backed off the highs near 1.2600 to fall towards 1.2520 levels at the moment. The daily support levels below will be ones to watch:

That being the 38.2 Fib retracement level at 1.2471 and the 1 June low at 1.2458. Those are key levels to watch on the daily close to see if sellers have the appetite to go chasing for the next leg lower.

Besides that, AUD/USD is down another 0.6% to 0.7180 upon a rejection of its 100-day moving average:

Sellers are wrestling back for near-term control below the 200-hour moving average at 0.7194 but the minor support region around 0.7145-60 will be one to watch to see if the downside momentum will extend further.

The more sluggish tones in the aussie and kiwi aren't helped by the softer risk mood with European indices posting slight losses now with US futures also still pointing lower. S&P 500 futures are down 0.3% still at the moment.