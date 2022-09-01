The dollar got off to a solid start as we begin September trading but gains are more measured now as things settle down in European morning trade. While the greenback is in a good position overall as equities are pressured lower and bond yields are higher, traders might be waiting on the US jobs report tomorrow before really ripping into more significant moves.

EUR/USD is down 0.4% to 1.0020 with the low earlier touching 1.0010, though price action is still holding above parity for the time being. GBP/USD is back up to 1.1600 from a low of 1.1570, though still down 0.2% and staying in the hunt for a fifth straight daily decline. Sellers are still looking to push the agenda towards support near 1.1500 next.

Meanwhile, USD/JPY is up 0.2% to 139.20 levels but is off the earlier high of 139.67 - which was the highest since 1998 - and the daily close will be one to watch with the July high at 139.38 in focus:

Elsewhere, commodity currencies are still sitting lower against the dollar with USD/CAD up 0.3% to 1.3170. Lower oil prices is also not helping the loonie's predicament on the day with WTI crude down 0.9% to $88.71 at the moment. Then, AUD/USD is down 0.1% to 0.6830 but at least off its earlier low of 0.6793.