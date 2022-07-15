It's a bit quiet out there in European morning trade so far, with major currencies not doing a whole lot. The dollar is mostly steady, with little change observed against the euro, yen and pound. EUR/USD continues to keep vulnerable near parity and that will be the focus again before the weekend:

Meanwhile, USD/JPY is keeping just under 139.00 as Treasury yields hold a little lower. 10-year yields are down 3 bps to 2.928% and there will be more to work with once we get to the US retail sales data later in the day.

The franc is the top performer so far with USD/CHF nearing 0.9800, down 0.3% on the day. Elsewhere, the aussie is the weakest performer with AUD/USD down 0.4% to 0.6720 as sellers eye an extension to the downside momentum.