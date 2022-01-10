The dollar continues to be a solid performer to start the new week, paring back some of its losses from Friday.

The latest turn in risk sentiment will only help with that, as Treasury yields continue to soar higher. 10-year yields are above 1.80% and back at pre-pandemic levels at the moment.

AUD/USD has seen its earlier advance all but erased, as sellers also lean on the 100-hour moving average to send the pair down from 0.7200 to 0.7177 currently:

Meanwhile, NZD/USD is down 0.3% to a fresh session low of 0.6760. Elsewhere, EUR/USD is also down 0.3% to 1.1325 while USD/JPY is keeping a light advance around 115.65-75 since the start of the session.

Be wary if the shove lower in stocks start to gather more momentum. That could see more heavy risk-off flows come into the picture and allow the dollar and yen to thrive later on in the day.