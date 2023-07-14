And that run continued in trading yesterday, with traders establishing the next leg lower for the currency. Things are a little slower today but the technicals aren't looking good whatsoever for the greenback.

  • EUR/USD now trades above 1.1200 and its 200-week moving average of 1.1181
  • GBP/USD solidifies a break above the 1.3000 mark, now also above 1.3100
  • USD/CHF sees little support in a break below 0.8800 to its lowest levels since Jan 2015
  • NZD/USD tests waters above previous key resistance region of 0.6380-90

Those are charts with little technical stops to halt the dollar demise. However, at least there are some with potential to see the dollar try and stop the rot.

USDJPY D1 14-07
USD/JPY daily chart
  • USD/JPY on approach to test its 100 and 200-day moving averages at 136.99-06
  • USD/CAD may have fallen to its lowest since September last year, but 100 and 200-week moving averages at 1.3064-67 sits nearby
  • AUD/USD nears the June high close to 0.6900 with 100-week moving average at 0.6956

On the balance of things, the dollar remains in a particularly vulnerable spot and a further drop isn't out of the question.

Despite the fall in bond yields and the recent softer inflation numbers, markets are still convinced of a 25 bps Fed rate hike later this month. That hasn't been a comfort to the dollar but it at least it is hinting that "well, things could have been worse".

If anything else, I'd keep an eye out on the USD/JPY chart above. That could be a helpful guide to see if the dollar can at least try to put a stop to the latest rout. And if not, add to the selling pressure next week.