The initial reaction off of the jobs report so the dollar move up and down. Currently were little lower. The data had a little something for some everyone with nonfarm payroll coming in a little stronger than expectations, the unemployment rate taking higher. The good news is that the participation rate also moved higher which helped contribute to the rise in the unemployment rate as more workers entered into the workforce..

Although there is modest moves in the dollar down, rates down, stocks higher, the expectations for a 75 basis point hike remains still remains fairly high at around 75%. That is a little change from pre-jobs report levels.

EURUSD : The EURUSD move briefly below its 200 hour moving average at 0.99828, but rotated back to the upside reaching a high near 1.00289. That took the price into a swing area between 1.00201.00328. The price has since rotated back to the downside currently trading at 1.0017. That's is above the 100 hour moving average 1.0002 (and the parity level)

EURUSD settles above and below the 100/200 hour MAs

GBPUSD : A similar down and up for the GBPUSD. The high price reached 1.15875. The next upside target would be the low from Wednesday's trade at 1.15996 and the low from Tuesday's trade at 1.16205. The 100 hour moving averages at 1.16307. The low price after the report came in at 1.1538.

GBPUSD not much reaction

USDJPY: The USDJPY moved to a new high at 140.582, but rotated back lower. The low price continued to hold support against a trend line near 139.86.

USDJPY holds support below

US stocks are moving higher. The Dow industrial average is up around 200 points, the NASDAQ index is up around 100 points and the S&P index is up 33 points.

Yields are lower with the 10 year down -1 basis point. The 2 year is down 4.7 basis points at 3.461%