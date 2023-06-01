It's a tough one to read, especially just a day after month-end trading. And when you throw in the sort of Fed comments that we got yesterday, it makes things even trickier at the moment.

The dollar is now sitting lower against the likes of the euro, pound, franc and aussie in European trading while still just maintaining a light advance against the yen.

EUR/USD is up 0.2% to 1.0710 as large option expiries are perhaps doing some work on the day as well. USD/JPY came close to testing 140.00 again but sellers are holding their ground with a push back to 139.60 at the moment. The chart from earlier here. 10-year yields in the US are still up 3.4 bps to 3.671% currently.

Besides that, GBP/USD is hoping to try and push towards 1.2500 again with the pair now up 0.2% to 1.2460 on the day.

Then, we have AUD/USD which has recovered well to 0.6520 after a dip to 0.6485 earlier. And NZD/USD is flattish around 0.6020 at the moment. Both pairs are still barely hanging on to support at 0.6500 and 0.6000 respectively as outlined here.