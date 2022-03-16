Lavrov's comments are not doing risk trades any harm to start the session as equities are keeping firmer alongside bond yields, with 10-year Treasury yields hitting 2.20% - its highest since May 2019.

European indices are up over 2% and S&P 500 futures are up by nearly 1% on the day currently.

In FX, the dollar and yen are the laggards with EUR/USD now pushing back to 1.1000. There are large expiries seen at the figure level so that could keep a lid on gains. However, there are key event risks to follow in the form of US retail sales and then the Fed later today.

Elsewhere, AUD/USD is up 0.5% to 0.7233 and GBP/USD is up 0.2% to 1.3064. The latter is pinned down by its 100-hour moving average @ 1.3063 so keep an eye on that level but buyers are at least holding off a drop below 1.3000 still this week.

The market continues to seem positioned to fade the "war" trades and more hope of peace will certainly keep the optimism flowing.

The Fed is going to be the key litmus test in the day ahead though, so don't rest too easily just yet.