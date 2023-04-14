The dollar was slightly lower earlier on but has now trimmed some of those losses to sit more mixed on the day. Here's a snapshot of the major currencies space and you can see how the ranges remain relatively narrow, with light changes all around:

There is little denying that the dollar is still under some pressure as the technical outlook starts to look a little awry as mentioned here.

But for now, it looks like traders aren't going to run with that just yet with markets perhaps waiting on the US retail sales data later on before firming up their bias/convictions.