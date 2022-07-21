After a bit of a sluggish mood early on, the dollar is catching some bids across the board with EUR/USD now trading down to the lows for the day at 1.0173. The high today reached 1.0230 earlier after the news on the restart of the Nord Stream pipeline. This now puts the 100-hour moving average at 1.0164 in focus:

Elsewhere, USD/JPY is also trading up 0.2% to 138.50 with the high earlier touching 138.65 after BOJ governor Kuroda reaffirmed that the central bank is nowhere near to shifting its policy stance.

GBP/USD is also seen down 0.4% to 1.1925 at the moment after having traded as high as 1.2003. The Tuesday low at 1.1925 and 200-hour moving average at 1.1916 are key near-term levels to watch at the moment:

Meanwhile, the aussie and kiwi have also turned early gains into losses against the dollar with AUD/USD now down 0.3% to 0.6865 and NZD/USD down 0.5% to 0.6195 on the session.