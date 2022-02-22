The major US stock    indices  are all closing lower. Russia/Ukraine tensions escalate which lead to the continuation moved to the downside

A look at the final numbers shows:

  • Dow fell -482.57 points or -1.42% at 33596.62
  • S&P fell -44.15 points or -1.01% at 4304.77
  • Nasdaq fell -166.54 points or-1.23% at 13381.53
  • Russell 2000 fell -29.16 points or -1.45% at 1980.30

The Biden administration announced that the US would impose sanctions on:

  • Two Russian banks
  • On Russian elites, family members
  • On Russian sovereign debt

There could be more to come if things continue to escalate.

The markets tried to rally after Bidens speech, but the momentum faded into the close.