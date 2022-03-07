Gold futures are pushing $2,000 US.

Oil bolted higher out of the gate as Sunday evening trade commenced and its remaining firm.

AUD, NZD are both pushing up still also. Commodity price es rising are a good tailwind for AUD.

EUR is weak. EUR/CHF is under 1 again. Remember when the SNB pulled their bid from their intervention to support EUR/CHF back in 2015? 2015 was the last time EUR/CHF was this low. I posted monthly candles for it earlier, here is a 5 minute candle with today's update:

CHF is benefitting from haven flows. As is gold,