Magnitude 7.5, depth 80km. UPDATE - Japan Meteorological Agency says the depth is very shallow. This makes the impact worse.

7.5 magnitude earthquake occurred 13.05mi SSE of Hualien City, Taiwan.

This is a huge quake.

Evacuation advisory issued to Okinawa coastal areas (Japan). Okinawa encompasses the island chain south west of Japan's main islands.

Tsunami alert issued, up to 3 metres high expected

Power outages reported in areas of Taipei

Okinawa, Japan, island chain is to the north east of this pic. Mainland China is to the west of this pic.

--

More:

Tsunami warnings for Taiwan and Okinawa coastal areas