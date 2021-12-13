TD Research discusses it expectations for this week's ECB policy meeting.

"We look for the ECB to confirm that the PEPP will end in March, and announce a temporary boost to the APP through 2022Q2 to around €50bn/mo, with a commitment to revisit the programme later. FX More flexibility probably won't translate into much EUR support," TD notes.

"While the EUR remains oversold and trades at a discount, we look to fade any near-term consolidation. Also keep in mind that the ECB is likely to follow on the heels of a hawkish Fed, suggesting EUR support, if it leads to that conclusion, might reflect an unwind of risk-correlated carry trades rather than a view on policy settings," TD adds.

